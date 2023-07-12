Anthony Carrigan had much to celebrate on Wednesday. Not only did he earn a third Emmy nomination for his work on “Barry,” but he’s been cast as the character Metamorpho in James Gunn’s upcoming DC reboot “Superman: Legacy.”

“I’m so pumped,” Carrigan told TheWrap about working with Gunn. “I’ve been really excited to work with James for a while now. I think James is one of those few directors that has the magic touch that can take difficult source material and just elevate it and make it so watchable and magical and so fun to watch. I’m excited to collaborate and bring my spark to it and just light it all up.”

The Noho Hank actor said he wasn’t able to read a full script for the “Superman” film and said he’s “kind of in the dark” on how big his role in the DC film will be, but he’s excited to be part of this fresh new chapter for the DC Universe.

Metamorpho, also known as Rex Mason, is a superhero in the DC Comics universe that was created in 1965 by writer Bob Haney and artist Ramona Fradon. Metamorpho possesses the power to shape-shift his body into various forms using the elements contained within the human body.

Carrigan joins a cast that includes David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Gunn’s film kicks off a new era for DC characters at Warner Bros. that will also include a new Batman film called “The Brave and the Bold,” which Andy Muschietti (“The Flash”) is attached to direct.

“Superman: Legacy” is slated for release on July 11, 2025.