Anthony Mackie Is Stoked to Come in 2nd to Martin Scorsese or Ron Howard at the Emmys: ‘I Don’t Care About No Winning’ | Video

Heading into this year’s Emmys, Anthony Mackie is nominated in a pretty stacked category, with both Ron Howard and Martin Scorsese as his competition. And really, the Marvel star is very excited to come in second to one of them.

In case you missed it, all three men were guest stars on Apple TV+’s “The Studio” this year, and picked up nominations for their parts (in fact, “The Studio” took five of the six nominations in the category). Stopping by “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday, Mackie made it clear that he has no intention of winning the award in the end.

“I don’t care about no winning,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “Winning is being nominated against Scorsese and Ron Howard!”

That said, Mackie does think he’ll beat at least one of them, and that’s what he’s looking forward to.

“I’m very honored and proud to be nominated, but the reality of it is I’m excited to be in second place. Because, you know, it’s Ron Howard and it’s Scorsese. So, one of them gonna take it, but they gonna take votes from the other person,” Mackie explained. “So I’ma be in second. See what I’m saying?”

“One of them gonna have to say ‘Damn, I lost to Anthony Mackie,’” he added shortly thereafter. “They’re thinking about me. They’re shaking.”

You can watch Anthony Mackie’s full appearance on “The Tonight Show” in the video above.