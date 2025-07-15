All the A-List ‘The Studio’ Cameos Who Got Emmy Nominations: From Ron Howard to Martin Scorsese

Apple TV+’s “The Studio” cleaned up in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations, earning more than 20 nominations in total. Impressively, five of those nominations came for one award, nearly sweeping the category.
The series from Lionsgate TV, which stems from the studio’s first-look TV deal with Point Grey, nabbed five out of six nominations in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category, with only Jon Bernthal sneaking in from another series (he’s of course representing FX and Hulu’s “The Bear”). “The Studio” also snagged a guest actress nominee as well.
You can see the full list of guest actor nominees for “The Studio” below.
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston appeared as Griffin Mill in “The Studio” — a clear nod to “The Player,” which inspired the series, in part.
Dave Franco
Dave Franco appeared as himself in “The Studio,” though at a heightened version, which amused the actor quite a bit come nomination morning. “It feels strangely fitting that my first nomination is for playing myself while inebriated on alcohol, weed, cocaine and mushrooms,” he joked in a statement.
Ron Howard
Ron Howard also appeared as himself in “The Studio,” making a movie that was deeply personal and just … way too long and weird. His Emmy nomination marks his first acting nod ever.
Anthony Mackie
Anthony Mackie starred in the fictional movie Ron Howard was making in “The Studio.” And this version of him was very afraid to tell the legendary director that the third act of his film did not work at all.
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese may not have gotten his fake Kool-Aid movie made, but he did earn an Emmy nod for his performance as himself in the show.
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz notched the lone guest actress nomination for “The Studio.” She appeared as herself across multiple episodes in the series, getting very high very unintentionally in the final two episodes of the season.