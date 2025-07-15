All the A-List ‘The Studio’ Cameos Who Got Emmy Nominations: From Ron Howard to Martin Scorsese

Apple TV+’s “The Studio” cleaned up in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations, earning more than 20 nominations in total. Impressively, five of those nominations came for one award, nearly sweeping the category.

The series from Lionsgate TV, which stems from the studio’s first-look TV deal with Point Grey, nabbed five out of six nominations in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category, with only Jon Bernthal sneaking in from another series (he’s of course representing FX and Hulu’s “The Bear”). “The Studio” also snagged a guest actress nominee as well.

You can see the full list of guest actor nominees for “The Studio” below.