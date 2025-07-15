Harrison Ford Lands First Emmy Nomination, for ‘Shrinking’

Harrison Ford is coming for another golden idol.

At 83 years old, Harrison Ford has been nominated for his first Emmy. The legendary actor received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Apple TV+’s “Shrinking.” Were Ford to take home the Emmy, it would mark his first major acting award.

Ford stars alongside Jason Segel in “Shrinking,” playing a colleague of Jimmy Laird (Segel), a therapist who changes his approach to treating his patients in the wake of a personal tragedy. Segel created the show alongside Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, also collaborators on “Ted Lasso.” Ford’s character, Paul Rhoades, confronts mortality and adjusts to life with Parkinson’s disease.

Last year, “Shrinking” only picked up two Emmy nominations, for Segel in lead actor and Jessica Williams in supporting actress. Both actors scooped up nods again this year and were joined by their costar Michael Urie, who scored a spot in supporting actor. “Shrinking” was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, casting and sound mixing.

During his long career in Hollywood, Ford has played a number of iconic characters. He started acting in the 1960s before appearing in projects such as George Lucas’ “American Graffiti” and Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” in the mid-70s. His career skyrocketed when he appeared as Han Solo in 1977’s “Star Wars,” which he soon followed with “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Blade Runner.”

In 1985, Ford starred in Peter Weir’s “Witness” as Detective Captain John Book. This role earned Ford his first, and thus far, only Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Ford has been recognized with a number of honorary and lifetime achievement awards at various ceremonies, including an Honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

The 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host.