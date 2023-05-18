Actor Harrison Ford was just presented with an honorary Palme d’Or, the most prestigious award at the Cannes Film Festival. The Palm was given just minutes before the first public screening of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Ford joins a list of honorary Palme recipients that includes Ingmar Bergman, Jane Fonda, Clint Eastwood, Agnes Varda, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Tom Cruise, the last of whom received his honorary Palme before the Cannes premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” last year.

“They say when you die, you see your life flash before your eyes. I just saw my life flash before my eyes,” Ford said during his acceptance speech in reaction to the sizzle reel of his cinematic career. “A great part of my life, not all of it.”

Upon accepting his special Palm, here’s the speech Harrison Ford delivered. Love him. ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/ucoyAFzf5o — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) May 18, 2023

Ford’s past appearances at Cannes include for the 1985 film “Witness,” a Peter Weir crime thriller in which Ford played a police detective assigned to protect an Amish mother (Kelly McGillis) who witnessed a murder. Ford also traveled to the French festival for the premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” in 2008.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” follows a 70-year-old Indy as he is preparing for retirement, only to head off on another adventure with his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) when Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), an ex-Nazi turned NASA engineer, gets his hands on a mysterious dial that could change the course of history. James Mangold (“Logan”) directed the film with Antoino Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretchmann and John Rhys-Davies also starring and John Williams returning to compose the film’s score.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will hit U.S. theaters on June 30. Watch Ford accept the Palme d’Or in the Twitter clip above.