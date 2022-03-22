Anthony Mackie to Open Film Production Studio on 20-Acre Lot in New Orleans

Anthony Mackie, the star of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and the next Captain America, is planning to open his own film production studio in his home town of New Orleans.

News of the facility on a 20-acre lot in East New Orleans was first reported over the weekend by local outlets in New Orleans and confirmed by the city’s mayor LaToya Cantrell, as well as official land records in the city.

“This is incredible,” Cantrell wrote. “The influx of productions will not only bring economic growth but job opportunities!”

A representative for Mackie did not immediately respond to a request for comment to provide any additional details about the film studio.

Mackie will next be seen in Peacock’s “Twisted Metal” series based on the video game franchise, and he’s also making his directorial debut on a film called “Spark” about civil rights icon Claudette Colvin, which has “King Richard” breakout Saniyya Sidney attached to star.

It’s unclear which projects might be filming at Mackie’s New Orleans lot or its expected completion date.

“Spark” will look at how Colvin on March 2, 1955 was arrested when she was only 15 years old in Montgomery, Alabama, for refusing to give up her seat to a white woman on a crowded, segregated bus. This occurred nine months before Rosa Parks did the same thing which led to the Montgomery Bus boycotts.

Mackie will also be hosting the 2022 CMT Music Awards alongside Kelsea Ballerini. The awards show airs April 11 on CBS.