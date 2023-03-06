Anthony Padilla Signs Caroline Klidonas to YouTube Development Deal at Pressalike Productions (Exclusive)

Pressalike Productions, the production company founded by YouTube veteran and SMOSH co-creator Anthony Padilla, announced Monday that it will sign actor and social media creator Caroline Klidonas to a YouTube development deal.

The deal will see Pressalike investing a nearly six-figure sum into Klidonas’ content creation and strategy development that will see the popular YouTuber, best known for creating sci-fi parody “The Rune Series,” into a full-time social media creator.

“I’m blown away by the sheer creativity and passion that Caroline puts into bringing her ideas to life. Her vigor and craftiness remind me of a golden age on the Internet when creators created because they simply couldn’t hold their ideas in any longer.” Padilla, who founded Pressalike Productions in 2020, said. “I’m beyond excited to do my part in helping this extremely talented creative explore where these ideas will take her when she has additional resources and guidance, with our first goal being to bridge the gap to longer platforms, like YouTube and beyond.”

“I’m still trying to pick my jaw up off of the floor after my first meetings with them,” Klidonas said of her time first meeting with Padilla and Pressalike COO Alessandra Catanese last year. “They’ve built a team of experts who know how to make content that is not only successful, but authentic and sustainable to the creator at the heart of it.”

Also working alongside Padilla and Catanese on Klidonas’ efforts at Pressalike will be KathySue Holtorf, covering production services, and Mallory Myers, covering social media and distribution. Pressalike was founded in 2020 and is today best known for the Streamy Award-nominated interview series “I Spent a Day With…” and its wider slate of unscripted programming.

Widely considered one of the internet’s earliest success stories, Padilla’s additional credits include co-founding media company SMOSH in 2005. His 10-year tenure as that company’s founder and star saw SMOSH gain 25MM+ YouTube subscribers, release two feature films in partnership with Lionsgate and YouTube Red and produce over ten short-form scripted shows.

In addition to the four-season run of the parodical “Rune” series, Klidonas’ credits include Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and the short film “Carbon Dating,” in which she starred and co-produced for. She is represented by Kevin Herrera at TheMachine for creator management/sponsorship operations, Scott Hervey at Weintraub/Tobin for legal, and Rob D’Avola at Rob D’Avola & Associates for film/television acting.