Apple TV+ took viewers underground in a teaser trailer for the new series “Silo,” starring Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Rashida Jones and more.

Premiering on May 5, the futuristic sci-fi series is an adaptation of Hugh Howey’s dystopian trilogy of the same name. After an apocalypse, the last 10,000 people alive take shelter in an underground apparatus that was built a mile beneath the Earth’s surface. Nobody knows how or why the mysterious silo came to be, and those who ask questions pay for it with their lives.

The teaser opens with snippets of life in the silo, led by an engineer named Juliette (Ferguson), whose determination to uncover the truth about a loved one’s murder has major consequences.

“We do not know how long we have been underground… or who built the silo,” a voice narrates as we catch glimpses of other characters, including those played by Common, Jones and Tim Robbins. “We do not know why there is no life outside the silo. We only know that here is safe, and there is not.”

But within the cavernous, sprawling structure that houses the survivors, there are signs of unrest – from corpses being prepared for burial to violent outbreaks between various groups.

As Ferguson’s character discusses, the big question becomes: “What if everything you know to be true is one big lie?”

The cast also includes Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash and David Oyelowo. “Justified” scribe Graham Yost created “Silo” and serves as showrunner. “The Imitation Game” director Morten Tyldum helmed the first three episodes. It is executive produced by Yost, Howey, Tyldum and Ferguson, alongside Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and Ingrid Escajeda.

The first two episodes premiere May 5, with one episode following each Friday until June 30.

Check out the teaser above.