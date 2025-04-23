Antonio Banderas Joins Anthony Bourdain Biopic ‘Tony’ as Production Kicks Off

Antonio Banderas has joined the cast of the Anthony Bourdain biopic “Tony,” as production kicks off next month with director Matt Johnson, A24, Star Thrower and Zapruder Films announced Wednesday.

The companies also confirmed that “The Holdovers” breakout Dominic Sessa will officially star in the title role as Bourdain.

The film is written by Todd Bartels and Lou Howe. The logline is underwraps but insiders say the film takes place during the summer of 1976, when a young Anthony Bourdain has a life changing summer in Provincetown.

Bourdain achieved global fame with his unflinching book “Kitchen Confidential,” which pulled back the curtain on the cutthroat world of culinary arts with acerbic wit. He then turned that fame into critical acclaim as a travel documentarian, first with the Travel Channel show “No Reservations” and then with his CNN series “Parts Unknown,” the latter of which won 12 Primetime Emmys.

Bourdain committed suicide in 2018. His life became the subject of a 2021 Morgan Neville documentary, “Roadrunner.”

A24 will produce with Tim and Trevor White under their Star Thrower banner, along with Johnson and Matthew Miller through their Zapruder Films banner.

Chris Stinson, Amy Greene, Lou Howe, Todd Bartels and Emily Rose will executive produce. Kimberly Witherspoon, who represents Bourdain’s Estate, will also executive produce.

Deadline first reported the news.