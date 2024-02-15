Anya Taylor-Joy Confirms She Has a Secret Cameo in ‘Dune: Part Two’

Anya Taylor-Joy made a special appearance at the “Dune: Part Two” London premiere on Thursday, where she confirmed that she was on the red carpet because she has a surprise cameo in the film.

Taylor-Joy wouldn’t disclose who she plays in the upcoming Denis Villeneuve blockbuster but had high praise for the director and his work on bringing the classic Frank Herbert sci-fi novel to the big screen.

You’ll have to see the film,” the actress said. “Having seen it, this is probably one of the best movies I’ve seen in my entire life. Genuinely, Denis has killed it, it’s incredible,” she added. “This is a dream come true, you know? The books are incredible but with this cast and with Denis, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

anya taylor-joy CONFIRMS she’s now part of the world of DUNE at the world premiere of “dune: part two” in london pic.twitter.com/wzLk4I2f8A — ◡̈ (@timoatreides) February 15, 2024

Taylor-Joy is a late addition to a stacked cast that is led by Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the heir to a powerful spacefaring family who watched his father Leto be slaughtered along with much of his family’s military forces in the first “Dune” film.

In “Dune: Part Two,” which covers the latter half of Herbert’s book, Paul hides in exile on the desert planet Arrakis, where his father’s murderers, House Harkonnen, have taken over the production of Spice, a substance that powers intergalactic travel and is the most coveted good in the galactic empire.

With his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Paul plots to avenge his father with the help of the planet’s native tribes while falling in love with one of their warriors, Chani (Zendaya). But that love is tested as Jessica forms a plot to make Paul into a powerful, god-like figure among the natives in the hopes of building an army that will make Paul strong enough to dethrone the emperor of the galaxy (Christopher Walken).

Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Charlotte Rampling and Lea Seydoux also star in the film.

Taylor-Joy is also set to appear in “Furiosa,” the prequel to the Oscar-winning 2015 film “Mad Max: Fury Road,” due out this May.