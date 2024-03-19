‘Anyone but You’ Sets Netflix Streaming Debut in April

The hit rom-com stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in Anyone But You
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in "Anyone but You" (Credit: Sony Pictures)

“Anyone but You” set its streaming debut on Netflix for April 23, the streaming platform announced via social media Tuesday.

Fittingly, the announcement came with a kiss emoji.

The blockbuster romantic comedy from Sony and Columbia Pictures stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell as one-time (literally, one-time) lovers who reunite at a getaway wedding and devise a plan to pretend to be a couple in order to get what they want.

Based off of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” the screenplay comes from Ilana Wolpert and is directed by Will Gluck (“Easy A”).

The project was a major hit for Sony upon its winter 2023 debut, bringing in over $200 million globally on a reported $25 million budget.

Sweeney, who executive produced the film with producers Gluck, Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, has already been teasing a potential sequel following it’s success. She told Jimmy Fallon late last month that there’s a “high nine” chance of a sequel coming together.

“Anyone but You” costars Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet and Rachel Griffiths.

sydney-sweeney-jimmy-fallon
