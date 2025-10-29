AOL to Be Acquired by Italian Tech Company Bending Spoons for $1.5 Billion

Yahoo owner Apollo Global management has entered into an agreement to sell web portal and email provider AOL to Milan-based technology company Bending Spoons in a deal valued at roughly $1.5 billion.

“AOL and Yahoo share a great deal of history, and our new team has enjoyed the opportunity to return AOL to growth,” Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone said in a statement. “This transaction will allow us to focus more deeply on the aggressive roadmaps we have planned for Yahoo’s core products moving forward, while ensuring AOL continues to thrive under new ownership.”

“Since Apollo Funds acquired Yahoo in 2021, we’ve helped the company drive transformational reinvestment in its digital media assets and consumer technology, producing strong performance across Yahoo’s properties,” Apollo partner and Yahoo board chairman Reed Rayman said in a statement. “We believe this transaction positions AOL well for its next phase, while Yahoo accelerates investment in its flagship properties and AI-powered experiences.”

“AOL is an iconic, beloved business that’s in good health, has stood the test of time, and we believe has unexpressed potential,” Bending Spoons CEO and co-founder Luca Ferrari added. “By our estimation, AOL is one of the top ten most-used email providers in the world, with a highly retained customer base counting around 8 million daily and 30 million monthly active users. We intend to invest significantly to help the product and the business flourish. Bending Spoons has never sold an acquired business—we’re confident we’re the right long-term steward for AOL, and look forward to serving its large, loyal customer base for many years to come.”

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The deal for AOL comes after Bending Spoons entered into an agreement last month to acquire Vimeo. That deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to Vimeo shareholder and regulatory approval.

Bending Spoons will finance the AOL acquisition and future M&A with a $2.8 billion debt financing package.

More to come…