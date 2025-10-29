YouTube Reorg Elevates Christian Oestlien to Oversee All Subscription Businesses

YouTube is giving Christian Oestlien oversight of all of the company’s subscription businesses as part of a new reorganization of its product teams.

In his new role as subscriptions products vice president, Oestlien will oversee YouTube TV, YouTube Music and YouTube Premium, as well as podcasts, commerce and YouTube Primetime Channels. He will report directly to YouTube CEO Neal Mohan.

Oestlien most recently served as vice president of product management, where he oversaw YouTube TV, connected TV, sports and infrastructure. He first joined the company back in 2015, following stints at Twitter, Google and Yahoo. It comes after former YouTube exec Adam Smith, who oversaw Music and Premium, left the company last year to join Disney.

YouTube TV has over 8 million subscribers, making it one of the largest pay TV operators alongside Charter Communications, Comcast and DirecTV. It is the largest virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD).

Meanwhile, YouTube Music and Premium collectively reach over 125 million subscribers globally, a number that includes trials.

“We have an incredible opportunity across music, podcasts, media, sports and TV. Bringing these successful businesses together, alongside the ads-supported products that super-serve our users, will enable us to move even faster, learn from each other’s successes, and scale resources,” Oestlien said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to lead this team, and I believe that together we can create a unified vision that delivers even more value to our users and partners.”

In addition to Oestlien’s expanded oversight, former YouTube chief product officer Johanna Voolich will lead a newly created Viewer Products group as vice president, also reporting directly to Mohan. The Viewer Products team will focus on the viewer experience across the YouTube main app, living room, search and discovery, YouTube Kids, learning, infrastructure, and trust and safety.

YouTube will also create a third production organization called Creator & Community Products, which will focus on supporting creators of all sizes and building community across the platform, as well as generative AI tools, YouTube Shorts and YouTube Live.

Its Creator Products and Emerging Experiences & Community Products teams will be merged into one organization, with a search for a new lead for the combined team underway that will report to Mohan. The teams are currently led by Amjad Hanif and Toni Reid, respectively.

YouTube parent company Alphabet will report its earnings results for the third quarter of 2025 after the bell on Wednesday.