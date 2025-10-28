Adobe Launches YouTube Shorts Partnership and New AI Tools Suite for Creators

Adobe is doubling down on its investment in AI as the company continues to build out tools for creators. During Adobe MAX 2025 on Tuesday, the creatively focused software company announced five new tools for Adobe Firefly, three tools across its Creative Cloud apps and a partnership with YouTube Shorts.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest innovations were announced for Adobe Firefly, the company’s AI design tool. During the conference, Adobe showed off Firefly’s Prompt to Edit functionality, which lets creators describe how they want to edit an image so AI can do the rest, as well as Firefly Boards, an AI-powered ideation surface that lets creators convert 2D images into 3D.

There are also three AI-powered Firefly functions in beta mode. Generate Soundtrack, an AI music generator using Adobe’s commercially safe Firefly Audio Model, is now in public beta mode as is Generate Speech, a text-to-speech option that allows creators to add in natural-sounding voiceovers in multiple languages.

Finally, there’s the Firefly video editor, which is described as an “intuitive web-based multitrack timeline editor” designed to help creators generate, organize, trim and sequence clips. That option is in private beta.

Adobe’s Creative Cloud offerings also got an AI upgrade. Apps include Photoshop, Lightroom and Premiere Pro. Generative fill has been added to Photoshop. A partnership with AI partner models Google Gemini 2.5 flash and Black Forest Labs FLUX.1 Kontext, this option lets creators add, remove or modify content using simple prompts.

As for the two offerings in public beta, those are Premiere Pro’s AI Object Mask and Lightroom’s Assisted Culling. AI Object Mask helps isolate people and objects in video frames, a tool that’s helpful for color grading, blurring and adding special effects. Assisted Culling is designed to help photographers quickly identify their best images in a large collection of photos.

But perhaps the most interesting announcement is Adobe’s new partnership with YouTube. The Create for YouTube Shorts offering will soon be available on the Premiere mobile app, which was designed to better fit creator’s needs. This option will let creators instantly publish the videos they edit in Premiere onto YouTube Shorts. Creators will also be able to make videos in Adobe’s premade templates or create their own templates to share on YouTube.

AI Assistant is also coming to Adobe Express and Photoshop. The offering is in public beta and private beta, respectively.

Last but certainly not least is Project Moonlight. The Firefly option in private beta coordinates AI Assistants across Adobe apps while also draws insights from creators’ social channels to generate new ideas.

“We believe every creator should be able to harness the economic and artistic opportunities flowing from generative AI, conversational AI and the exploding global demand for creative content,” said David Wadhwani, president of digital media at Adobe. “Our AI at Adobe is made to create and built for the creators who paint the world with their imagination.”