Phil Dunster plays Jamie Tartt in "Ted Lasso."

Can Apple TV+ and Hulu Break Netflix’s Hold on Viewers? ‘Believe’ It | Charts

by | March 27, 2023 @ 1:38 PM

“Ted Lasso” and “Boston Strangler” are shaking up the most-watched list

Move over, Netflix: Two streamers joined the viewership leaderboard for the first time in the latest ranking, marking a welcome diversification of the outlets for most-streamed shows.

The third-season premiere of the feel-good comedy-drama “Ted Lasso” launched Apple TV+ to No. 3, while the real-life crime movie “Boston Strangler” starring Kiera Knightley gave Hulu a boost to No. 6 on the Wrap Report for March 15-21.

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3 million household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. Census. Samba TV's lead contributor is Dallas Lawrence, senior vice president of communications and brand. Lawrence previously served as the head of communications for Roku's platform business. Connect with him on Twitter: @DallasLawrence.

