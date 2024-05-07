Apple TV+ Head of Marketing Ricky Strauss Exits After 16 Months

Apple TV+ head of marketing Ricky Strauss is exiting the streamer after a 16-month stint in the role, an individual with knowledge of the decision-making told TheWrap.

During his tenure at the tech giant, Strauss led consumer marketing campaigns, creative advertising, media and promotions across Apple TV+’s original series and films.

He served as part of Apple’s Marketing Communications team under vice president Tor Myhren, working closely with AppleTV+’s programming, publicity and awards teams. It’s currently unclear if Strauss will be replaced.

Prior to Apple TV+, Strauss served as president of programming and president of content and marketing for Disney+ and president of marketing for The Walt Disney Studios.

At Disney, he led marketing strategy and campaigns for several “Star Wars” and Marvel properties, as well as “The Jungle Book,” “Cinderella,” “Maleficent,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen,” “Moana,” “Incredibles 2” and more.

Before Disney, Strauss was president of Participant Media, a position he held for seven years, where he oversaw feature films like the Oscar-winning “The Help,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “The Cove” and “Waiting for Superman.”