Apple TV Launches Android App

Apple TV is headed to Android mobile devices — a move that will make Apple TV+ shows like “Severance” and “The Morning Show” available on Google’s operating system starting on Wednesday.

The new app will help get Apple’s shows and movies in front of a larger audience, with Android accounting for about 70% of global smartphone marketshare. It also adds another link between Apple, the world’s most-valuable company, and Alphabet, Google’s parent, which is the world’s fifth most-valuable company.

Android users will be able to check out Apple TV+ without paying, thanks to a 7-day free trial offer. Apple TV+ will cost the same for Android users as it does for iPhone owners — $9.99 per month, or $99.99 for a year.

Previously, those with Android mobile devices had to work a bit to watch Apple TV+ on their phones; users either had to watch it via their phone’s browser or via Amazon Prime Video, where Apple TV+ was available as an add-on subscription.

The Android Apple TV app will be available in nearly 100 markets, including the U.S., the U.K., India, Mexico, France, Germany, Canada, Australia and Brazil.

Apple TV+ launched in November 2019, and has since earned 39 Primetime Emmys and seven Oscars, including winning Best Picture in 2022 for “CODA.”

The tech giant has been secretive about how Apple TV+ has performed to this point, though. Apple has declined to release viewership figures for its shows and movies, and the company has never shared how many subscribers the service has.

Before Wednesday, the Apple TV app had been available via the Google Play app store on Google TV living room devices; starting Wednesday afternoon, Android mobile devices will be able to download Apple TV from Google Play as well. And for those who have an Apple TV device at home and an Android phone in their pocket, Apple TV+ will automatically sync up — allowing viewers to resume watching shows where they left off.

Apple recently reported a quarterly record $124.3 billion in revenue, despite a minor dip in iPhone sales and a downturn in sales in China. The Cupertino-based company offset those declines with 14% annual growth from its Services sector, which includes Apple TV+, Apple Music and iCloud storage.

The new Apple TV app comes out two days before the premiere of “The Gorge,” Apple’s new sci-fi flick starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy.