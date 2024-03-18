‘Pachinko’ Showrunner Soo Hugh Signs Overall Deal With Apple TV+ and Media Res

Soo Hugh, the showrunner of Apple TV+’s “Pachinko,” has signed a multi-year overall deal with the streamer as well as the production company Media Res. In addition to “Pachinko,” Apple TV+ and Media Res have previously worked together on “The Morning Show.”

The deal will include both Hugh’s ongoing efforts to showrun “Pachinko” as well as any new projects from the creator through Hugh’s newly announced production company, Moonslinger Productions. Margo Klewans will serve as president of the new venture.

“For the last six years, I’ve been fortunate to call Apple and Media Res my creative family. Together, we dreamed big, and I am thrilled to be able to continue working with so many people I admire and cherish. Now, the homecoming is official,” Hugh said in a statement to press.

Hugh currently serves as the showrunner, executive producer and writer behind the series adaptation of “Pachinko.” Based on the book of the same name by Min Jin Lee, the decades-spanning story chronicles the lives of one family across several generations. Filled with war, peace, love and loss, the epic unfolds across three languages — Korean, Japanese and English.

The series originally premiered in March of 2022 and was renewed for a second season. It’s currently unknown when that new installment will premiere on the streamer.

Prior to helming the Gotham and AFI Award-winning “Pachinko,” Hugh was the co-showrunner of the critically acclaimed first season of AMC’s “The Terror.” She also wrote and created “The Whispers” for AMC and was a writer on Netflix’s “The Killing.”

As for Klewans, the new president of Moonslinger Productions, she previously worked at Universal Content Productions where she oversaw projects such as “Joe vs. Carole,” the reboot of “Battlestar Gallactica” and “Lockerbie.” Previously, she also served as co-executive producer on “Shadowhunters” while working at Constantin Film.