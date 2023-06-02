Tim Cook's mixed reality headset plans may disappoint.

Apple’s Mixed Reality Bet Comes Due | PRO Insight

by | June 2, 2023 @ 12:49 PM

A project seven years in the making hits primetime, but not as the tech company hoped

On Monday, Tim Cook will take the stage at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference and introduce his company’s long-awaited mixed reality device. The Reality Pro, as it’s called, will seem extremely impressive at first. Its 4k resolution, 5,000-plus nits of brightness, array of cameras and innovative stare-and-pinch controls will send the room into a tizzy. And Cook, who needs this to work, will urge developers to partner with Apple, perhaps pointing to the apps that made the iPhone great.

Yet while the introduction will resemble Apple’s previous category-defining moments, the Reality Pro will be much different and riskier. The headset is reportedly far from the one Apple set out to build. Rather than perfecting an existing category, as it did with phones, watches and headphones, it’s simply nudging mixed reality forward, capitulating to some of the same technical limitations holding back its peers. For a company accustomed to waiting until its product is just right, it’s a perilous move.

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He's the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

