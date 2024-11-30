‘Arcane’ Production Assistant Slams A.I. Version of Show’s Trailer: ‘Doesn’t Add Anything Concrete or Artistic’

A production assistant on the second season of “Arcane” has slammed an A.I. version of the show’s trailer in a post on X. @Lordupe shared the video and wrote that the cartoon “doesn’t add anything concrete or artistic.”

“I’m profoundly opposed to this kind of approach. Our artists have worked hard for years to produce the most beautiful shots possible, to me it’s a huge lack of respect,” he wrote. “The framing is identical and the ‘realistic’ aspect doesn’t add anything concrete or artistic.”

— Kammelin (@Lordupe) November 30, 2024

The video was created and shared by the social media account for Dzine AI, an AI visual creator formerly known as Stylar.ai. It appears that the company has since deleted its video.

In October, “Superman” director James Gunn expressed similar disdain for a fan-made A.I. trailer that aired on France 2. Gunn shared the post from the French news channel and captioned it, “🤮🤮🤮.”

The director previously ripped into an A.I.-generated image that purportedly showed actor David Corenswet as Superman — before any official photos had been shared. “Let’s see. Can the man on the left take a photo holding an amorphous black blob while looking through an eyeball on the front of his cap? Can the man on the right’s torso grow out of his right hip and can he be stupid enough to wear his pants with the drawstring in the back?” Gunn wrote.

“Are David Corenswet’s hands made of wax without any bones or veins? And might Superman’s trunks be knitted with yarn? Ask yourself these questions and I’m certain you’ll be able to answer the question on your own.”

“Arcane” ended with its second season, which was released in November. The second installment in the show featured a battle that saw the rise of some of the Champions and the deaths of others. Several characters died, including Vander (who had previously died twice, but this time for good), Ambessa, Jayce and Viktor.

Though the show was always planned to run two seasons, there have been hints that a few spin-offs could be in the works — and the series finale seemed to show that there are two strong possibilities. One possible spin-off could follow Vi and Cait’s travels via airship, and a second could focus on Mel, who is heading back home after the battle.

Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, “Arcane” is set in the “League of Legends” universe and draws from the popular video game franchise. The show, which took six years to make, follows the story of Vi and Jinx, two sisters who are trapped between their beliefs and technology as they navigate two cities: Piltover and Zaun.