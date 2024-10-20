James Gunn Shares Disgust for Fan-Made AI ‘Superman’ Trailer Shown on French TV: ‘🤮🤮🤮’

James Gunn was not happy with a fan-made A.I. “Superman” trailer shared on the France 2 station Saturday, and the director made his disgust clearly known. In response to a clip from the news channel shared online, with a segment on DC Studios’ “Super/Man” documentary on late Superman actor Christopher Reeve, Gunn tweeted simply, “🤮🤮🤮.”

The clip is no longer available on France 2 but has been shared widely on social media, including by Gunn himself in his response.

Gunn is a long-time outspoken critic of A.I. and especially A.I.-generated images and video inspired by his work. In March, Gunn eviscerated an A.I.-generated photo that had been shared claiming to show actor David Corenswet as Superman — before any official photos had been shared — in a Threads post.

“Let’s see. Can the man on the left take a photo holding an amorphous black blob while looking through an eyeball on the front of his cap? Can the man on the right’s torso grow out of his right hip and can he be stupid enough to wear his pants with the drawstring in the back?” Gunn wrote. “Are David Corenswet’s hands made of wax without any bones or veins? And might Superman’s trunks be knitted with yarn? Ask yourself these questions and I’m certain you’ll be able to answer the question on your own.”

Filming on Gunn’s “Superman” feature wrapped in July, now set for release next summer. Gunn commemorated the moment on X, where he wrote, “God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.”

“Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set — and for that I am forever grateful,” Gunn added.

The movie is expected to lead DC’s rebooted film universe — a shift which will be preceded by the release of the animated “Creature Commandos” in December. DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran told TheWrap he’s “excited” about that project, also helmed by Gunn. “It is classic James Gunn, that great genre bending thing that he does, that’s got real human emotion, real empathy, but funny as s–t, great action, and unique characters.”