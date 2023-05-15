FX’s long-running animated series “Archer” is finally coming to an end. The network announced on Monday that Season 14 of the show, which premieres on August 30 on FXX and streams the next day on Hulu, will be its last.

No additional information about the show’s conclusion was given.

Created by Adam Reed, “Archer” premiered in 2009 as a riff on the James Bond archetype with H. Jon Benjamin’s suave but dumb Sterling Archer running various missions as part of his mother’s wildly dysfunctional intelligence agency.

After the first four seasons, the show started reinventing itself with themed seasons starting with Season 5’s “Archer Vice,” complete with 1980s aesthetics. Other seasons saw the crew on the run, in a full-on noir and in outer space. There was seemingly no end to where “Archer” could go.

Recently, the show has returned to its roots at the spy agency. In Season 14, Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Per a synopsis from FX, “Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry.”

Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed and Lucky Yates return as part of the voice cast with Natalie Dew joining the gang as new super-agent Zara Khan. Jessica Walter voiced Mallory Archer until her death in 2021.

“Archer” was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and co-executive produced by Mark Ganek at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.