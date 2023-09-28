The first trailer for “Kingsman” and “X-Men: First Class” filmmaker Matthew Vaughn new spy film “Argylle” has arrived, and it’s hardly what anyone expected. The trailer begins as a standard spy thriller with Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa getting into some sexy spy shenanigans, but then the story pulls back to reveal they’re characters in a book written by a spy novel author played by Bryce Dallas Howard.

The problem? What she thinks is fiction is actually happening, and now real-life spies are after her for outing their dealings.

Sam Rockwell plays one of those real-life spies who seemingly takes Howard’s character under his wing, but then the trailer promises a jaw-dropping twist within the film by asking audiences not to spoil the secret.

There was confusion ahead of the film’s release as it was touted as an adaptation of a “soon-to-be spy novel by Elly Conway,” who is Howard’s character in the film. Clever! The screenplay is from “Pan” and “Wonder Woman” writer Jason Fuchs.

Watch the trailer in the player above.

“Argylle” will open in theaters on Feb. 2, 2024 courtesy of Universal Pictures followed by a streaming release on Apple TV+.

The film was produced by MARV and Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach are serving as executive producers.

The cast also includes Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Bryan Cranston, Ariana DeBose, Sofia Boutella, Rob Delaney and Samuel L. Jackson.