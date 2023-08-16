Ariana DeBose Space Drama ‘I.S.S.’ Acquired by Bleecker Street

Ariana DeBose’s space thriller, “I.S.S.,” which recently premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, has been acquired by Bleecker Street for distribution.

Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite of “Blackfish” fame, “I.S.S.” tells the story of a group of astronauts from different countries who find themselves embroiled in the mess of geopolitics when their communication with Earth is interrupted.

This marks the second collaboration between Bleecker Street, Cowperthwaite and production company LD Entertainment. The trio worked together on the 2017 drama, “Megan Leavey,” starring Kate Mara.

The cast of “I.S.S.” includes Chris Messina, Pilou Asbæk, John Gallagher, Jr., Costa Ronin and Masha Mashkova.

The film was produced by LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon. Michael Glassman, Mehrdod Heydari, Jacob Yacob, Joseph Yakob, and Alison Semenza serve as Executive Producers. The deal was negotiated by Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street with CAA Media Finance for LD Entertainment.

This marks one of two major features this year for actress and singer Ariana DeBose after she burst to prominence in 2021. Her performance as Anita, originally played in the 1961 film by Rita Moreno, secured DeBose an Academy Award. Alongside this she also lends her voice as the lead in Disney’s upcoming animated musical “Wish.”

She also stars in the upcoming Sony comic book movie, “Kraven the Hunter,” though that movie was pushed from its October 2023 release to August 2024 in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA/WGA strike.

Back in July, DeBose joined, Warner Bros. Pictures Group CEO Pamela Abdy and Wylie A. Aitken as part of the Board of Trustees for the American Film Institute.

“I.S.S.” will be given a theatrical release sometime this year.