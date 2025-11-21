‘Wicked’ Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Bid Farewell to Glinda and Elphaba: ‘Words Are Not Enough’

In honor of the release of “Wicked: For Good,” stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have bid farewell to their characters, Glinda and Elphaba.

It has been over four years since Erivo and Grande were cast as the two “Wicked” witches, roles that remain among the most sought-after on Broadway and which generated countless rumors and fan-castings in the years leading up to the start of production on the first “Wicked.” It has, in other words, been a long journey playing Glinda and Elphaba for both Erivo and Grande, and the two commemorated its conclusion on their respective Instagram pages Friday.

“I could write you an essay, a poem, Shakespearean prose, to describe what this journey has meant to me, what lessons this time has taught me, bought me,” Erivo wrote as the caption to an Instagram post containing a number of behind-the-scenes images from the making of “Wicked: For Good.”

“I could try to give a metric to the love I have felt and experienced. I could give a number to the stories I have heard. The truth is the numbers are too small and the words are not enough,” Erivo’s post continued. “So I’ll simply say this. Take my hand and walk with me to the end of this road paved with gold and hopefully, the things that I’ve found, might find you too. Thank you for letting me be your Elphaba. All my love, C.”

For her part, Grande similarly shared some behind-the-scenes photos and memories from her days playing Glinda. She also said goodbye to the character, writing succinctly on Instagram, “Thank you, my sweet Glinda, for everything. I will love you always.”

Erivo and Grande both received critical acclaim for their performances as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, in last year’s “Wicked,” which grossed $758 million at the worldwide box office. Grande garnered a Best Supporting Actress nomination at this year’s Oscars for her performance as Glinda in that film, while Erivo earned a Best Actress nomination for her turn as Elphaba.

“Wicked: For Good” is projected to experience similar success as its predecessor, which means Grande and Erivo’s shared “Wicked” journey is primed to conclude, fittingly, on a high note.