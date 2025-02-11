Armie Hammer Addresses Cannibal Text Messages, Says It ‘Could Have Been a Very Funny Conversation’

Armie Hammer is finally addressing allegations of cannibalism that played a large part in halting his career back in 2021 — in addition to multiple allegations of sexual assault — or rather, he’s brushing them off.

The actor is continuing to make the podcast rounds, appearing on the most recent episode of “The Louis Theroux Podcast.” During the interview, he touched on the now-infamous text message he sent saying, “I am 100% a cannibal,” but played it down heavily.

According to Hammer, it “could have been a very funny conversation between two people who were joking and pushing each other and egging each other on.”

“Sometimes when you’re involved with a person and you’re dating and you guys are having sex and you are a bit of a provocateur and you are exacerbated by alcohol or drugs or anything like that, it’s fun to ruffle feathers and it’s fun to push the envelope little by little,” he said. “Did I ever have any intention of cutting anything off of anyone or eating anything off of anyone? No.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, the actor also admitted that he took a bite directly out of the heart of an animal on a hunting trip, but swore it wasn’t for “the purpose of any cannibalism or any sexual gratification.”

That said, Hammer did liken human beings not to food, but to drugs, for him.

“People were sort of like my bags of dope with skin on them,” he explained, repeating a metaphor he used on a podcast back in January.

“You make me feel amazing, so I’m going to throw everything into this, and we’re going to have this whirlwind romance, and I’m going to whisk you up, and we’re going to go on trips, and we’re going to do all this, and then I’m going to bring you home and I’m going to go, ‘Thanks so much, that was great,’ and then I’m going to move on.”

Hammer conceded that that mindset “absolutely” made him “a d–k,” but that it wasn’t illegal.