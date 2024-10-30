Armie Hammer Returns to Acting Following Sexual Assault Allegations With ‘Frontier Crucible’

Armie Hammer is the latest cancelled star to return to the movies. The actor, who faced several sexual assault allegations in 2021 from multiple women, is set to star in the western “Frontier Crucible.”

Hammer announced the project via an Instagram post, which he captioned “Back in the saddle.” The upcoming independently-financed project comes from producer Dallas Sonnier (“Bone Tomahawk”) and his Bonfire Legend production company and stars Thomas Jane (“Boogie Nights,” “The Mist”).

Travis Mills (“The Pendragon Cycle”) will direct the movie, which is an adaptation of Harry Whittington’s novel “Desert Stake-Out.” Filming is expected to start next month in Monument Valley and Prescott, Arizona.

The upcoming movie also stars Myles Clohessy (“The Pendragon Cycle”), Eli Brown (“Run Hide Fight”), Eddie Spears (“Yellowstone”) and Zane Holtz (“Hunter Killer”). Jonah Kagen, known for his musical career, and Australian newcomer Mary Stickley are also part of the project.

In 2021, Hammer’s ex-girlfriend Efrosina (Effie) Angelova accused Hammer of raping her in 2017. Angelova also admitted she was behind the anonymous Instagram account that published sexual texts Hammer allegedly sent to several women. After Angelova came forward, two other women accused Hammer of abuse: Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze. Altogether, Hammer was accused of sexual abuse, physical abuse and of telling at least one woman that he wanted to “consumer her” and saying “I am 100% a cannibal.”

Hammer and his have has denied these allegations, saying all the encounters were entirely consensual. The LAPD launched an investigation into the accusations, concluding in 2023 that there was insufficient evidence to indict Hammer. In the wake of the controversy, the movie star stepped away from acting for a time.

During his debut episode of the Armie HammerTime Podcast, the actor addressed the accusations made against him. “I’m not gonna lie. I kinda like the cannibal stuff now. I’m just like, ‘Hey I’m a cannibal,’” Hammer told comedian Tom Arnold.

Deadline was the first to report this story.