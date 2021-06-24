‘Army of the Dead’ Is Most-Streamed Film for 2nd Straight Week, Nielsen Says

“Army of the Dead,” Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie movie, was the most-viewed movie on streaming platforms for the second week running for the period in late May, according to Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 lists.

For the week of May 24 through May 30, “Army of the Dead” was watched for 786 million viewing minutes. That was good enough to top all other streaming movies and landed it second place among all streaming titles, placing only behind “Luther” in terms of original titles for the week.

Snyder’s film followed up on its impressive debut, in which the movie was the top title for the week of May 17-23, logging 913 million minutes in its first three days after its May 21 debut. It was the top-streamed title of a movie or show that week, beating out other popular Netflix titles like “The Woman in the Window” and “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines.”

Also making its debut on Nielsen’s list for the week of May 24 was “Cruella,” which placed sixth on the SVOD Top 10 list and logged 280 million minutes viewed. That’s impressive considering “Cruella” was a Premier Access film available to Disney+ subscribers for an additional $30, and the film also played in theaters, picking up $21.4 million in its domestic opening at the box office that same weekend.

That’s similar to how “Raya and the Last Dragon” performed in its debut when it too was released on Disney+ through Premier Access. That film also landed another 162 million viewing minutes during the week of May 24.

Other new, original titles to round out the Top 10 included Netflix’s “Blue Miracle,” which scored 338 million minutes, and “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines,” which continues to perform strongly since its debut in late April and was watched for another 302 million minutes.