Arson Suspected as Cause of Cannes Film Festival Power Outage

Arson is suspected as a cause of a power outage that disrupted the final day of the Cannes Film Festival and threatened the event’s closing ceremonies. The Associated Press reported power was restored by 3 p.m., however – just in time to keep things on track.

A fire at a local electrical substation is believed to have weakened the power grid overnight, the AP also reported. Approximately 160,000 homes in the Alpes-Maritimes lost electricity.

Laurent Hottiaux, the area’s prefect, said in a statement, “All resources are mobilized to identify, track down, arrest and bring to justice the perpetrators of these acts.” Cannes authorities also said the Croisette’s main venue the Palais des Festivals was able to use its own power supply source.

“All scheduled events and screenings, including the Closing Ceremony, will proceed as planned and under normal conditions,” the festival statement said. “At this stage, the cause of the outage has not yet been identified. Restoration efforts are underway.”

The festival will close with the awarding of the Palme d’Or Saturday night.