|

Art Directors Guild Likes the Looks of ‘Elvis’, ‘Babylon’, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Other nominees for the 2023 ADG Awards include ”Glass Onion,“ ”The Fabelmans,“ ”Avatar: The Way of Water“ and ”Nope“

| January 9, 2023 @ 6:30 AM
Elvis - Babylon - Everything Everywhere All at Once

"Elvis" (Warner Bros.), "Babylon" (Paramount), "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

AWARDS BEAT

“Babylon,” “Elvis,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” are among the films that have been nominated by the Art Directors Guild for the 2023 ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards, the guild announced on Monday.

In the Period Feature Film category, “Babylon” and “Elvis” will be competing against “The Fabelmans,” “White Noise” and “All Quiet on the Western Front,” the German film that has been scoring extremely well in guild awards and on shortlists so far this awards season.

In the Fantasy Feature Film category, “Avatar” and “Everything Everywhere” are nominated alongside “The Batman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Nope.”

And in Contemporary Feature Film, “Glass Onion” will go up against “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” “Bullet Train,” “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Of those three live-action feature categories, the period-film nominees most often predict the Oscar nominations in the Best Production Design category. Last year, three of the Oscar nominees were previously nominated in the ADG’s period-film category, while one (the winner, “Dune”) was nominated in the fantasy-film category and Oscar nominee “The Power of the Dog” was not nominated by the guild.

Animated feature nominees are “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Lightyear,” “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Turning Red.”

In the eight different television categories, 40 different programs received nominations, including “The Crown,” “The Guilded Age,” “Pachinko,” “House of the Dragon,” “Wednesday,” “Euphoria,” “The White Lotus,” “Moon Knight,” “Station Eleven,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

The full list of nominees is below.

Winners will be announced at the ADG Awards on Feb. 18 at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles.    

NOMINEES FOR FEATURE FILM

PERIOD FEATURE FILM  
All Quiet on the Western Front
Production Designer: Christian M. Goldbeck          

Babylon
Production Designer: Florencia Martin           

Elvis
Production Designers: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy

The Fabelmans
Production Designer: Rick Carter           

White Noise
Production Designer: Jess Gonchor           

FANTASY FEATURE FILM  
Avatar: The Way of Water
Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter           

The Batman
Production Designer: James Chinlund           

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Production Designer: Hannah Beachler          

Everything Everywhere All at Once
 Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday          

Nope
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong           

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM 
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Production Designer: Eugenio Caballero           

Bullet Train
Production Designer: David Scheunemann           

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs          

Tár
Production Designer: Marco Bittner Rosser           

Top Gun: Maverick
Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle                      

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM 
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Production Designers: Guy Davis, Curt Enderle           

Lightyear
Production Designer: Tim Evatt           

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Production Designer: Liz Toonkel

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Production Designer: Nate Wragg

Turning Red
Production Designer: Rona Liu           

 NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES 
The Crown: “Ipatiev House”
Production Designer: Martin Childs

The Gilded Age: “Never the New”
Production Designer: Bob Shaw

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest,” “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?”
Production Designer Bill Groom

Pachinko: “Chapter One”
Production Designer: Mara LePere-Schloop

Peaky Blinders: “Black Day”
Production Designer: Nicole Northridge

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES 
Andor: “Rix Road”
Production Designer: Luke Hull

House of the Dragon: “The Heirs of the Dragon”
Production Designer: Jim Clay

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Adar”
Production Designer: Ramsey Avery

Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
Production Designer: Chris Trujillo

Wednesday: “Woe is the Loneliest Number”
Production Designer: Mark Scruton

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES 
Better Call Saul: “Wine and Roses,” “Nippy”
Production Designer: Denise Pizzini

Euphoria: “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” “The Theater and Its Double,” “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name”
Production Designer: Jason Baldwin Stewart

Ozark: “The Beginning of the End,” “Let the Great World Spin,” “City on the Make”
Production Designer: David Bomba

Severance: “Good News About Hell”
Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle

The White Lotus: “Ciao”
Production Designer: Cristina Onori

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Production Designer: Tamara Deverell           

Moon Knight
Production Designer: Stefania Cella           

Obi-Wan Kenobi
Production Designers: Todd Cherniawsky, Doug Chiang          

Pinocchio
Production Designer: Doug Chiang, Stefan Dechant           

Station Eleven
Production Designer: Ruth Ammon           

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Emily In Paris: “What’s It All About…” “How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days”
Production Designer: Anne Seibel

Hacks: “Trust the Process”
Production Designer: Alec Contestabile

Only Murders in the Building: “Framed”
Production Designer: Patrick Howe

Our Flag Means Death: “Pilot”
Production Designer: Ra Vincent

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Grand Opening,” “The Night Market,” “Pine Barrens”
Production Designer: Shayne Fox

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES    
Bob [Hearts) Abishola: “Inner Boss Bitch,” “Two Rusty Tractors,” “Estee Lauder and Goat Meat”
Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen

The Conners: “Sex, Lies, and House Hunting,” “The Best Laid Plans, a Contrabassoon and a Sinking Feeling”
Production Designer: Jerry Dunn

How I Met Your Father: “Pilot”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Remodel”
Production Designer: Wendell Johnson

United States of Al: “Kiss/Maach,” “Divorce/Talaq,” “Sock/Jeraab”
Production Designer: Daren Janes

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With?” “Bounce Them Coochies, Y’All!” “Peaches and Eggplants for Errbody!”
Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michelle Yu

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: “HBCYOU Band”
Production Designer: James McGowan

RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Catwalk,” “60’s Girl Groups,” “Daytona Wind”
Production Designer: Gianna Costa

Saturday Night Live: “Jack Harlow Hosts Season 48 Episode 4, Jack Harlow Musical Guest”
Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant: “Honey”
Production Designer: Darcy E. Prevost

VARIETY SPECIAL
64th Annual Grammy Awards
Supervising Art Director: Kristen Merlino           

94th Annual Oscars 
Production Designer: David Korins

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester
Production Designer: Scott Pask          

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party
Production Designer: Keith Raywood          

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Production Designer: Star Theodos Kahn           

COMMERCIALS    
American Horror Stories: “Dollhouse” Promo
Production Designer: Marc Benacerraf

Bud Light Seltzer: “Land Of Loud Flavors”
Production Designer: François Audouy

Just Eat & Katy Perry: “Did Somebody Say”
Production Designer: François Audouy

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “Title Announcement”
Production Designer: Brian Branstetter

Paramount+: “Wildlife Promo
Production Designer: Maia Javan

SHORT FORMAT: MUSIC VIDEO OR WEBSERIES 
Adele “I Drink Wine”
Production Designer: Liam Moore

Coldplay x Selena Gomez “Let Somebody Go”
Production Designer: François Audouy

Kendrick Lamar “Rich Spirit”
Production Designer: Scott Falconer

Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero”
Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

Taylor Swift “Bejeweled”
Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

