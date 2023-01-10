‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘The Bad Guys,’ ‘Bros,’ ‘Till’ and ‘Glass Onion’ Among Casting Society Film Award Nominees

The Casting Society of America’s annual Artios Awards, which recognize superior achievement in the casting of film, TV and theater projects, has announced the nominees for its film categories, which range from $200 million blockbusters to low-and-micro budget titles.

Anticipated Oscar darlings such as “Elvis,” “Tar,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans” and “Glass Onion” are present along with juggernauts “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “The Batman.” “Top Gun: Maverick” is strangely absent.

But the real surprises are the smaller titles that have gotten little awards attention in races so far such as “Bros,” “Emily the Criminal,” “Armageddon Time” and “Spoiler Alert,” along with streaming titles such as AppleTV+’s “Cha Cha Real Smooth” and “Causeway,” Netflix’s “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” and “White Noise,” and Amazon’s “Emergency” and “Catherine Called Birdy” among them.

Several casting directors and associates received two nominations, and both Ellen Chenoweth (“Deep Water”, “The Survivor” and “Causeway”) and Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “The Menu” and “The Whale”) managed to score three noms each in the large lineup.

Below is the entire list of films and casting directors nominated for the 38th annual Artios Awards. The awards will be handed out at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, March 9.

ANIMATION

THE BAD GUYS – Christi Soper Hilt

LIGHTYEAR – Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON – Jessica Kelly, Kate Geller (Associate Casting Director)

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH - Christi Soper Hilt

TURNING RED – Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

BROS – Gayle Keller, Allison Kirschner (Associate Casting Director)

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY – Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe

THE MENU – Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Location Casting), Becca Burgess (Associate Casting Director)

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL – Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann

WHITE NOISE –Douglas Aibel, D. Lynn Meyers, (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director)

BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – Sarah Halley Finn, Carla Hool (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate Casting Director)

ELVIS – Denise Chamian, Nikki Barrett, Beth Day (Associate Casting Director) Liz Ludwitzke (Associate Casting Director)

THE FABELMANS – Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director)

TÁR – Avy Kaufman, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Jeremy Zimmerman (Location Casting)

TILL – Kim Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Stefni Colle (Associate Casting Director)

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

THE ADAM PROJECT – Carmen Cuba, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate Casting Director)

BETTER NATE THAN EVER – Bernard Telsey, Bethany Knox, Pat Goodwin

DEEP WATER – Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)

THE HARDER THEY FALL – Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting)

THE SURVIVOR – Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)

LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

EMILY THE CRIMINAL - Chelsea Bloch, Marisol Roncali

FAMILY SQUARES - Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas

MONTANA STORY - Avy Kaufman, Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)

PLEASE BABY PLEASE – Eyde Belasco

THE SWEARING JAR - Nicole Hilliard-Forde, Matthew Lessall



MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

THE CATHEDRAL – Ally Beans, Daryl Eisenberg

DOWN WITH THE KING – Scotty Anderson, Harrison Nesbit

FOUR SAMOSAS – Emily Schweber

THEY/THEM/US – Joey Montenarello, Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley,

D. Lynn Meyers (Location Casting)

THE SAME STORM – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Adam Caldwell, Karyn Casl (Associate Casting Director)

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

THE BUBBLE – Victor Jenkins, Gayle Keller, Allison Kirschner (Associate Casting Director)

CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY – Nina Gold, Catriona Dickie

EMERGENCY – Kim Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)

I LOVE MY DAD – Eyde Belasco

SPOILER ALERT – Avy Kaufman

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

ARMAGEDDON TIME – Douglas Aibel, Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director)

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN – Louise Kiely

CAUSEWAY - Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)

CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH – Angela Demo, Nancy Mosser Bailey (Location Casting)

THE WHALE – Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Bret Howe (Associate Casting Director)

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

AVATAR: THE WAY OF THE WATER – Margery Simkin, Katrina Wandel George (Associate Casting Director), Jasmine Gutierrez (Associate Casting Director), Sydney Shircliff (Associate Casting Director)

THE BATMAN – Cindy Tolan, Lucy Bevan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director), Olivia Grant (Associate Casting Director)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – Sarah Halley Finn, Djinous Rowling (Associate Casting Director)

SCREAM – Rich Delia, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Craig Fincannon (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate Casting Director), Meredith Petty Hughes (Associate Casting Director)