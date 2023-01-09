‘Bardo,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘Top Gun’ Receive Nominations From American Society of Cinematographers

The cinematographers of “The Batman,” “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” “Elvis,” “Empire of Light” and “Top Gun: Maverick” have received nominations from the American Society of Cinematographers, the ASC announced on Monday.

Last year’s winner, “Dune” cinematographer Greig Fraser, was nominated again for “The Batman.” Darius Khondji received the nomination for “Bardo,” Claudio Miranda for “Top Gun,” Mandy Walker for “Elvis” and cinematography legend Roger Deakins received his record 17th ASC nomination for “Empire of Light.”

The nomination makes “Elvis” cinematographer Mandy Walker only the third woman to be nominated in the top feature-film category by the ASC, after Rachel Morrison for “Black Panther” and Ari Wegner for “The Power of the Dog.” No female cinematographer has ever won in the category.

The nominations bypassed “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tar” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” among other presumed contenders.

Typically, an ASC film nomination is a very reliable predictor of Oscar success. The ASC has nominated at least four of the eventual Oscar nominees for cinematography every year since 2006, although the two organizations have nominated the same five cinematographers only five times in those 17 years.

Over the past decade, about 85% of ASC film nominees have gone on to receive Oscar nominations.

In the television categories, the nominees included “House of the Dragon,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Atlanta,” “The Old Man” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” all of which received multiple nominations.

In the Spotlight Award category, which is designed for smaller films without wide distribution, the nominated films were “War Sailor,” “The Quiet Girl” and “God’s Country.”

The full list of nominations:

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM NOMINEES (Category sponsored by Keslow Camera)

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for Empire of Light (Searchlight Pictures)

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Darius Khondji, ASC, AFC for Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix)

Claudio Miranda, ASC for Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Mandy Walker, ASC, ACS for Elvis (Warner Bros.)

SPOTLIGHT AWARD (Category sponsored by Panavision)

Sturla Brandth Grøvlen, DFF for War Sailor (DCM Film)

Kate McCullough, ISC for The Quiet Girl (Super)

Andrew Wheeler for God’s Country (IFC Films)

EPISODE OF A ONE-HOUR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION SERIES (Category sponsored by Panavision)

John Conroy, ASC, ISC for Westworld – “Années Folles” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Catherine Goldschmidt for House of the Dragon – “The Lord of the Tides” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Alejandro Martinez for House of the Dragon – “The Green Council” (HBO/HBO MAX)

M. David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Prime Video)

Alex Nepomniaschy, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Everything is Bellmore” (Prime Video)

Nikolaus Summerer for 1899 – “The Calling” (Netflix)

PILOT, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION (Category sponsored by ARRI)

Todd Banhazl, ASC for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – “The Swan” (HBO/HBO Max)

Jeremy Benning, CSC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – “The Outside” (Netflix)

Anastas Michos, ASC, GSC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – “The Autopsy” (Netflix)

C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC for Lost Ollie – “Bali Hai” (Netflix)

Sean Porter for The Old Man – “I” (FX)

EPISODE OF A HALF-HOUR SERIES (Category sponsored by Picture Shop)

Adam Bricker for Hacks – “The Click” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Carl Herse for Barry – “Starting Now” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Stephen Murphy BSC, ISC for Atlanta – “New Jazz” (FX)

Ula Pontikos, BSC for Russian Doll – “Matryoshka” (Netflix)

Christian Sprenger, ASC for Atlanta – “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.” (FX)

EPISODE OF A ONE-HOUR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION SERIES (Category sponsored by William F. White)

Marshall Adams, ASC for Better Call Saul – “Saul Gone” (AMC)

Jesse M. Feldman for Interview With the Vampire ­– “Is My Very Nature That of the Devil” (AMC)

Christian “Tico” Herrera, CCR for Snowfall – “Departures” (FX)

Jules O’Loughlin, ASC, ACS for The Old Man – “IV” (FX)

Jaime Reynoso, AMC for Snowpiercer – “Bound by One Track” (TNT)