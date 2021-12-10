‘Ascension,’ ‘Flee’ and ‘Summer of Soul’ Land Producers Guild Documentary Nominations

“Ascension,” “Flee,” “Summer of Soul,” “In the Same Breath” and “The Rescue” are among the films that have been nominated for the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards in the Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures category, the Producers Guild of America announced on Friday.

“The First Wave,” “Writing With Fire” and “Simple As Water” also received nominations.

While most of the nominees are among the most honored nonfiction films of 2021 in awards that have already been announced, “The First Wave” are “Writing With Wire” are late-breaking films that have received their attention recently. The PGA nomination is the first major recognition for “Simple As Water,” an HBO film that follows four Syrian families, although it was nominated by the International Documentary Association in the editing category.

The lineup includes two films about the COVID-19 pandemic, “In the Same Breath” and “The First Wave,” along with one animated doc (“Flee”). All of the films are also in contention in the Oscars documentary category, with shortlist voting beginning on Friday.

The Producers Guild has been giving out an award for documentary films since 2007. In the 14 years since then, less than a third of PGA nominees have gone on to receive Oscar nominations for Best Documentary Feature. The two groups have chosen the same winner six times, including last year with “My Octopus Teacher.”

PGA nominees in sports, children and short-form television categories will be announced on Jan. 13, with the bulk of the film and television nominees announced on Jan. 27. The Producers Guild Awards will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The guild is still vetting the nominated films to determine which individual producers will receive nominations.

The PGA documentary nominees:

“Ascension”

“The First Wave”

“Flee”

“In The Same Breath”

“The Rescue”

“Simple As Water”

“Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Writing With Fire”