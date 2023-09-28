Paramount’s Ashley Brucks Named President at Screen Gems

Ashley Brucks was named the new president of Screen Gems, TheWrap learned Thursday. She will exit Paramount after a 15-year run to join the Sony Motion Picture Group on Nov. 13. She will be replacing departing president Steve Bersch, who opted not to renew his contract.

Prior to her new position at Sony, Brucks had most recently served as the senior EVP and head of development at Paramount Players. She brought the original “Paranormal Activity” to the studio and oversaw all seven chapters in the $890 million-grossing horror franchise.

Ashley Brucks also oversaw both “Quiet Place” movies — itself an original horror franchise that has thus far earned $631 million worldwide with a third on the way in March 2024. She helped revive the “Scream” franchise via the last two installments and can claim credit for the success of “The Lost City,” “Crawl” and the recent “Pet Semetary” remake.

In a statement offered to Sony employees, Sony Motion Picture Group presidents Josh Greenstein and Sanford Panitch declared, “We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Ashley and have confidence that her leadership will shape a great future for Screen Gems. Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Ashley when she starts.”

The execs also noted that Bersch would be at the company until Dec. 1, when his contract expires, to help with the transition process.