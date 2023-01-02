Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the “Assassin’s Creed” video game has lost its showrunner. Jeb Stuart, who was set to spearhead the series, confirmed his departure in an interview with Collider.

Stuart, who was a writer for “Die Hard” and “The Fugitive” and showrunner of “Vikings: Valhalla,” told Collider that he is “no longer involved” with “Assassin’s Creed” and left after a “difference in vision.”

“I think it was a little bit of a move of executives from LA to London, and it allowed the London group who, unfortunately, had to inherit my vision of what it was instead of getting to develop their own vision,” Stuart said. “So I think that’s fair. I know it’s going to be great whenever it comes out. I think the Ubisoft guys are fantastic. I think it’s a terrific franchise. It was just a good, mutual time to move on for both sides.”

Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The original announcement of the Netflix series was made in September 2022 during Ubisoft Forward’s livestream. Regardless of the series losing its showrunner, it is still in early development with Ubisoft Film and Television producing the show with Netflix. A new showrunner has yet to be announced.

This Netflix series has been in development since 2020, as part of a content deal with Ubisoft to create live-action animated and anime series based on the video game franchise.

Since it first released in 2007, the “Assassin’s Creed” franchise has sold more than 155 million games worldwide and became one of the bestselling series in video game history. The games follow characters in present day who are able to re-live the lives of their ancestors, with settings ranging from Revolution-era America to the Italian Renaissance to the Seven Years’ War.

This Netflix series will be the second live-action adaptation of “Assassin’s Creed.” It was first adapted as a feature back in 2016 with “Assassin’s Creed” starring Michael Fassbender.