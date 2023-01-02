Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in January 2023

It’s last call for a handful of films and TV shows leaving Netflix in January 2023. If you didn’t get your Thanksgiving rewatch of “Addams Family Values” in, now’s the time – the superior sequel departs the streaming service on Jan. 31.

Also leaving is the Danny Boyle-directed, Aaron Sorkin-scripted drama “Steve Jobs,” an underrated gem of a film and wholly unique twist on the biopic with Michael Fassbender filling the titular role. The last day to stream this one is Jan. 14.

“Rambo” and “Rambo: Last Blood” are also due to depart on Jan. 31, while the first three seasons of “The Borgias” expire at the end of the month as well.

Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in January 2023 below, and see what’s new on Netflix here.

Leaving 1/6/23

Bulletproof 2

Leaving 1/8/23

L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 1/12/23

CHIPS

Leaving 1/15/23

Steve Jobs

Leaving 1/17/23

Yummy Mummies: Season 1

Leaving 1/26/23

Z Nation: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 1/29/23

She’s Funny That Way

Leaving 1/31/23

Addams Family Values

Battle: Los Angeles

Love Jacked

Newness

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

The Borgias: Seasons 1-3