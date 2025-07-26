Astronomer Enlists Gwyneth Paltrow to Explain What the Company Does After Ex-Husband Chris Martin Sparked CEO Scandal | Video

The company Astronomer made national headlines after a scandal involving their CEO. Gwyneth Paltrow is here to help.

Astronomer went viral last week after the company’s CEO Andy Byron and Head of HR Kristin Cabot were caught on camera together at a Coldplay concert. Now, Paltrow — whose ex-husband is Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin — has stepped up as a “temporary spokesperson” for Astronomer, helping explain what it is that the company actually does in the first place.

“I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300+ employees at Astronomer,” Paltrow said in the tongue-in-cheek video.

Throughout the one-minute explainer, Paltrow and Astronomer make fun of the fact that the data-based company has seen a significantly elevated profile since the CEO scandal. Several comments about the scandal — and almost entirely unrelated to the business itself — flash on screen for the mocking Q&A. Paltrow ignores every one, simply speaking to the company’s purpose and mission.

“OMG! What the actual f-” one comment reads.

“Yes, Astronomer is the best place to run a patchy airflow, unifying the experience of running data, ML and AI pipelines at scale. We’ve been thrilled so many have a newfound interest in data workflow automation,” Paltrow replies. You can watch the video below.

At the Coldplay concert, the Jumbotron found Astronomer’s CEO and Head of HR in a compromising position. The pair then drew attention to it by hiding their faces and attempting to duck out of frame. Martin addressed the situation from the stage, saying, “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re very shy” when the pair hid after being shown embracing on the Jumbotron.

Since the moment, social media users have made a slew of viral memes at the pair’s expense. These bits eventually spilled outside of the internet, becoming the fodder of sporting mascots and broadcast personalities. Both Byron and Cabot have since left the company.

In the video, Paltrow deadpans responses entirely unrelated to people’s posting about the scandal. It’s a clever bit, one that tacitly acknowledges the fact that a company like Astronomer typically doesn’t reach such a high profile among the general public.

Paltrow concludes the video with a sly line that attempts to put the situation behind Astronomer.

“We will now be returning to what we do best,” she says. “Delivering game-changing results for our customers. Thank you for your interest in Astronomer.”