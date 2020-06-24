‘Athlete A’ Film Review: Documentary About US Gymnastics Sex Abuse Scandal Is Heartbreaking and Infuriating
Directors Jon Shenk and Bonni Cohen detail the investigation that uncovered years of sexual, physical and emotional abuse in the USA Gymnastics program
Steve Pond | June 24, 2020 @ 10:12 AM
Last Updated: June 24, 2020 @ 10:23 AM
Netflix
If you look hard enough, you can find reason to think of “Athlete A” as an uplifting movie about a young woman who overcame hardship and found success on her own terms – because that’s what Maggie Nichols, the gymnast who left the U.S. Gymnastics team to become a celebrated college champion, did.
But you’ll be hard-pressed to leave “Athlete A” thinking about Nichols’ triumph, because it comes almost as an afterthought to the documentary’s devastating indictment of the culture of mental and physical abuse that flourished for years at U.S. Gymnastics. The climate was fostered by a win-at-all-costs mentality imported from Romania, and included a determination to not just ignore but cover up widespread sexual abuse of the athletes, even if that meant that more young girls would be abused.
The documentary by Jon Shenk and Bonni Cohen, whose other films include “An Inconvenient Sequel,” “Audrie & Daisy” and “The Island President,” was scheduled to premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, which was canceled because of the coronavirus. So rather than having a theatrical premiere in New York, it is debuting on Netflix on Wednesday.
Like such recent docs as “Leaving Neverland,” “Surviving R. Kelly” and this year’s “On the Record,” it puts the victims of sexual abuse in front of cameras, lets them tell their story and gathers supporting footage around them – and it’s their stories, of world-class athletes who became victims of abuse when they were barely in their teens, that haunt the film and give it the power to infuriate and to devastate.
The film is divided between the gymnasts who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of physician Larry Nassar and the Indianapolis Star journalists who pursued and broke the story of Nassar’s abuse and U.S. Gymnastics’ years-long coverup. But while the journalists did extensive and prize-winning work in uncovering the scandal, most of their reporting took place before Cohen and Shenk’s cameras arrived on the scene – which means that the focus of the film invariably shifts to what we hear from Maggie Nichols, Jessica Howard, Rachel Denhollander, Jamie Dantzcher and others.
In a way, their story begins in the 1970s, when the most successful team in international gymnastics was the Romanian team led by the pint-sized 14-year-old Nadia Comăneci and coached by Béla Károlyi. At that point, the emphasis in competitive gymnastics shifted to younger, smaller competitors – and when Károlyi and his wife Marta defected to the United States in 1981, they became the most powerful women’s gymnastics coaches in the U.S.
But operating from a ranch compound outside Houston that was off-limits to gymnasts’ parents, the Károlyis created a climate of fear and intimidation, according to the women in “Athlete A.” Emotional and physical abuse, they say, was the norm in an atmosphere in which anything was allowed if it led to Olympic victories – which, for many years, it did.
Osteopathic physician Larry Nassar was on the Károlyi ranch as the team doctor, and one former gymnast remembered him as “the only nice adult I could remember being part of the USA Gymnastics staff.” Where other staff would berate the girls about their weight, Nassar would slip them candy. But he would also sexually abuse them under the guise of examinations, slipping his ungloved finger into their vaginas and acting as if it were a normal part of his treatment or physical therapy.
But based on what the Indianapolis Star reporters found and what the women say in “Athlete A,” USA Gymnastics didn’t really want to hear about it. For years, its policy regarding abuse was to dismiss the complaints as hearsay unless they were signed by the victim or a victim’s parent.
When Maggie Nichols reported Nassar’s abuse to her mother and then to USAG in 2015, the organization’s CEO, Steve Penny, promised to investigate – but instead of alerting law-enforcement authorities, as USAG was required to do by law, they hired a private firm to do an outside investigation. And while Nichols finished sixth in the Olympic trials in 2016, she was kept off the team, which consisted of five gymnasts and three alternates.
The Star began its own reporting in 2016 – and as soon as they began to publish stories, more and more women surfaced to tell their stories, until the roster of Nassar’s victims reached the hundreds. Steve Penny resigned and is facing charges of evidence tampering, the organization cut its ties with the Károlyis and Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual assault as well as federal child pornography charges. (He is currently in prison and will almost certainly die there.)
“Athlete A” details all of this in a calm, straightforward manner, following the journalists’ investigative trail and letting the survivors be the voice and heart of the film. As with many of the other recent documentaries about abuse, it hits hard, making it difficult to watch without being both heartbroken and enraged by a system that, in the words of one gymnast, “would sacrifice our young to win.”
All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.
Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
"Trolls World Tour"
The sequel to the 2017 animated hit announced it would be available for digital download on April 10 -- the same day it was supposed to land in theaters. Now it's a VOD exclusive.
Universal Pictures
"Birds of Prey"
The Margot Robbie spinoff of 2017's "Suicide Squad" debuted on demand on March 24. The film grossed $84 million since opening on Feb. 4.
Warner Bros.
"The Hunt"
The Universal/Blumhouse horror film was first delayed from release last fall due to controversy over its violent content -- and then sidelined after its March 13 opening by the coronavirus. It's available to stream now.
Universal Pictures
"The Invisible Man"
The Universal horror film starring Elisabeth Moss grossed nearly $65 million since its Feb. 26 release in theaters. It's available to stream now.
Universal Pictures
"Emma."
Focus Features' adaptation of the Jane Austen novel opened in limited release Feb. 21 -- and picked up $10 million in ticket sales until the pandemic shut down theaters. It's available to stream now.
Focus Features
"Bloodshot"
The Vin Diesel comic-book movie opened March 6 and grossed $10 million before theaters shut down. It's available on VOD now.
Sony Pictures
"I Still Believe"
Lionsgate's biopic starring K.J. Apa as Christian music star Jeremy Camp hit VOD on March 27 -- just two weeks after it opened in theaters.
Lionsgate
"The Way Back"
Warner Bros. released the Ben Affleck drama "The Way Back" -- which grossed $13 million in theaters since its March 6 opening -- on VOD less than three weeks later, on March 24.
Warner Bros.
"Onward"
Disney and Pixar’s animated feature was made available for purchase on Friday, March 20, and the film hit Disney+ on April 3.
Disney/Pixar
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
Paramount Pictures' "Sonic the Hedgehog" set a new record for video game adaptations with a $58 million domestic opening weekend on Feb. 14 and has grossed $306 million worldwide theatrically. It's available on demand now.
Paramount Pictures
"The Call of the Wild"
20th Century Studios' feel-good film starring Harrison Ford and a giant CGI dog is available on demand now.
20th Century
"Downhill"
Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. It's available on demand now.
Fox Searchlight
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always"
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always" is the story of two teenage cousins from rural Pennsylvania who journey to New York City to seek an abortion. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and walked away with a Special Jury award. It's available for VOD now.
Focus Features
"Endings, Beginnings"
"Endings, Beginnings," a romantic drama from Drake Doremus starring Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan, opened early on digital on April 17 and on demand on May 1. It was meant to open theatrically on May 1.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"To the Stars"
"To the Stars," a period drama set in 1960s Oklahoma that stars Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, Shea Whigham, Malin Akerman and Tony Hale, was bumped up to a digital release on April 24 and an on demand release on June 1. Martha Stephens directed the film that premiered at Sundance in 2019 and was meant to be released theatrically by Samuel Goldwyn Films.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"Impractical Jokers: The Movie"
truTV's first-ever feature-length film arrived early on digital on April 1. Follow James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulvano, aka The Tenderloins, playing themselves in a fictional story of a humiliating high school mishap from the early '90s.
truTV
"Artemis Fowl"
Disney's adaptation of the Eoin Colfer fantasy novel "Artemis Fowl" was meant to debut in theaters on May 29 but premiered exclusively on Disney+. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.
Disney
"The Infiltrators"
The theatrical release of Oscilloscope's docu-thriller "The Infiltrators" has been postponed, and the film was released on both Cable On Demand and Digital Platforms starting June 2.
Oscilloscope
"Working Man"
The March 27 theatrical release of "Working Man" has been canceled due to the theater closures, and the film premiered on May 5 via Video On Demand.
Brainstorm Media
"Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story"
"Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story," a sports documentary executive produced by NBA star Steph Curry, was made available for streaming on the new service Altavod between April 16-18 for $7.99 and is available for pre-order beginning April 9. 10% of all the proceeds will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. The documentary tells the story of the player, Kenny Sailors, who pioneered the jump shot, and it features interviews with Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Clark Kellogg, Bobby Knight and more.
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
"Scoob!"
Warner Bros. announced on April 11 that it would release the family animated film “Scoob!” for digital ownership and premium video on-demand on May 15, making it the second film (after Universal's "Trolls World Tour") to cancel a planned theatrical release and head straight to home release pandemic.
Warner Bros.
"The King of Staten Island"
"The King of Staten Island," the comedy starring and co-written by "SNL" star Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow, skipped its theatrical release date of June 19 and opened one week early on VOD everywhere on June 12.
Universal Pictures
"The High Note"
"The High Note," the latest film from "Late Night" director Nisha Ganatra that stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson, made its premiere on VOD on May 29. It was meant to open on May 8 theatrically.
Focus Features
"Waiting for the Barbarians"
Ciro Guerra's film starring Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson was originally slated for a theatrical release but was picked up by Samuel Goldwyn Films to instead be released via cable on demand and on digital in August
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"Irresistible"
Jon Stewart's latest film, a political comedy called "Irresistible," will skip theaters and make its premiere online for on demand digital rental on June 26. The film from Focus Features stars Steve Carell and Rose Byrne and was meant to open in theaters on May 29.
Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
"My Spy"
The Dave Bautista action comedy "My Spy" was originally meant for a theatrical release from STXfilms and was due to hit theaters in March. Amazon then acquired the film from STX and will now release it on streaming on June 26.
Amazon Studios
"The One and Only Ivan"
The animated Disney film based on Thea Sharrock's best-selling children's book "The One and Only Ivan" is the latest feature to skip theaters and move to Disney+. The movie features the voice talent of Angelina Jolie, Danny Devito, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston and Helen Mirren. The film was previously slated for theatrical release on August 14 but will now debut on Disney+ one week later on Aug. 21.
Disney
"The Secret Garden"
The re-imagining of the book "The Secret Garden" was meant to open in UK theaters in April but delayed its theatrical release until August. But STXfilms will now release the StudioCanal and Heyday Films movie on PVOD for $19.99 on August 7 in North America. "The Secret Garden" stars Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Dixie Egerickx.
STXfilms
1 of 29
“Irresistible” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.