Blackhall Studios Intrenchment Creek Park

Atlanta Studio Sparks Protests for Plan to Clearcut 200-Acre Forest for More Soundstages

by | July 7, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Blackhall Studios, where films like “Venom” have been shot, is under fire from environmental groups over its expansion plans

Blackhall Studios, which has hosted some of the biggest Hollywood productions in Georgia in recent years, has come under fire from local activists and conservation groups for its plan to build new soundstages on 200 acres of natural forest in DeKalb County just outside Atlanta.

If completed, Blackhall would become the largest production space in a state that has seen a rapid expansion in film and TV projects in the last decade. The conflict over the expansion has placed Hollywood at the center of intense debate over climate change, gentrification and racial inequities inside a liberal enclave of a Republican-controlled state.

“At a time when climate action is more urgent than ever, our local officials are neglecting their duty to protect irreplaceable forest that is such a major part of what Atlanta is,” said Jacqueline Echols, president of the South River Watershed Alliance.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

bachelorette stanley cup game 4

Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Faces Off With Stanley Cup Finals Game 4

No LeBron, No Problem: NBA Finals Ratings Should Top Last Year’s Despite Suns-Bucks Matchup
cannes opener

Why Cannes Film Festival Deal-Making Will Be Different This Year

Sun Valley’s ‘Summer Camp for Billionaires’ Returns – Will Big Deals Follow?
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Ratings: Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Fall to New Lows
summer box office

4th of July Box Office Fireworks: Why Universal Wasn’t the Only Winner
summer pandemic concert

Live Concerts Heat Up This Summer After COVID Shutdowns

‘The View': Did Meghan McCain Bring Ratings Along With Drama in Her 4 Seasons?
slip n slide

NBC’s $18 Million ’Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide’ at a Standstill After Diarrhea Outbreak (Exclusive)
Masterchef

Ratings: ‘MasterChef’ and ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Whip Up Another Wednesday Win for Fox
Leigh Janiak Fear Street

‘Fear Street:’ How Netflix’s Horror Trilogy Survived the Disney-Fox Merger and Embraced a Risky Release Strategy