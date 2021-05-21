clapboard producers movies

Why Hollywood Producers Think They Need a Union Again

by | May 21, 2021 @ 12:51 PM

And why they haven’t had one for nearly 50 years

Persistently low compensation and the financial chaos brought on by the pandemic have led hundreds of film producers to try to organize as a union — nearly 50 years after a court ruling shot down attempts by the Producers Guild of America to do the same.

On Thursday, a group of 108 mostly independent producers — with letters from hundreds more prospective members — announced the leadership of the new Producers Union with “It Follows” producer Rebecca Green as president. Green says that while she and her colleagues in the new union had been organizing before the pandemic, industry shutdowns starting last summer eliminated work opportunities for producers and denied them the same financial relief actors, writers and directors had from their own unions.

