Atlanta

ATLANTA Robbin' Season -- "Money Bag Shawty" -- Season Two, Episode 3 (Airs Thursday, March 15, 10:00 p.m. e/p) Pictured: Donald Glover as Earnest Marks. CR: Guy D'Alema/FX

John Landgraf on the (Monetary) Value of Knowing When to End a Great Show – Like ‘Atlanta’

by | February 18, 2022 @ 8:10 AM

FX chairman tells TheWrap what has been ”flat out the best-scenario every single time“ in his experience

“Atlanta” is coming to an end with its fourth season, FX Chairman John Landgraf announced on Thursday. While on some level that’s gotta sting, there is also real value in knowing when to conclude an excellent piece of television, Landgraf told TheWrap hours later.

“The best-case scenario is we make the decision when to pick up the show, and the creator, the showrunner makes the decision when it ends,” Landgraf told us. “That’s flat out the best-scenario every single time.”

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

NCIS

These Are the Most-Watched Shows on Each Broadcast Network This Season (So Far)
Matthew Weiner

Matthew Weiner’s Return to TV With FX Series Isn’t Happening, Network Chief Says
bob bakish shari redstone

What Paramount’s Rebrand Means for the Streaming Wars | Analysis

Donald Glover Worries ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Will Seem Like a Parody of 2020 Despite Its 2019 Origin
Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Pamela Adlon Open to More ‘Better Things,’ But Satisfied With 5th and Final Season
Dave, Lil Dicky

‘Dave’ Renewed for Season 3 at FX
Atlanta

‘Atlanta’ to End With Season 4 on FX
Warren Littlefield and Noah Hawley (Getty Images)

‘Fargo’ Renewed for Season 5
Sara Bernstein Imagine Documentaries

Imagine’s Sara Bernstein Wants to Pioneer the ‘Musical Documentary’ – And Make ‘A Lot of Money Doing It’
uncharted tom holland

‘Uncharted’ Is the First Test of Tom Holland’s Box Office Power Outside the Spiderverse
Casey Bloys

Casey Bloys on Why an HBO Max-Discovery+ Combination ‘Can Make a Lot of Sense’