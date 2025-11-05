‘Atropia’ Trailer Sets the Stage for Sundance Jury Prize-Winning War Satire

In the performance of war, who are the winners and who are the losers?

That’s the central question of writer/director Hailey Benton Gates’ feature film debut, “Atropia.” The Sundance Jury Prize-winning war satire dropped its trailer on Wednesday, setting the stage for stars Alia Shawkat and Callum Turner.

“Welcome to Atropia: a fake nation created by the U.S. military to train soldiers before their deployment. These simulated towns — built by Hollywood set designers — are brought to life by role-players hired to create a sense of ‘authenticity,’” Vertical teases. “When an aspiring actress (Shawkat) in a military role-playing facility falls in love with a soldier (Turner) cast as an insurgent, their un-simulated emotions threaten to derail the performance.”

The movie also stars Zahra Alzubaidi, Tony Shawkat, Jane Levy, Tim Heidecker, Lola Kirke and Chloë Sevigny.

Play video

“I initially wanted to make a documentary about these fake villages that were built on bases in the U.S. after 9/11 to train soldiers before they deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan,” Gates previously told TheWrap at Sundance. “The military was not so keen on the version of the doc that I wanted to make, so we decided to be satire.”

Luca Guadagnino produced the film alongside Naima Abed, Emilie Georges, Lana Kim and Jett Steiger (marking a second 2025 collaboration between the “After the Hunt” filmmaker and Sevigny).

“Atropia” hits select theaters on Dec. 12, with plans for a wider release in January 2026.