Former NATO Heads Launch Database to Connect Indie Filmmakers With Movie Theaters

The Fithian Group, the theatrical consulting firm co-founded by former National Association of Theater Owners CEO John Fithian with Jackie Brenneman and Patrick Corcoran, will launch a new database in 2025 that will serve as a tool for independent filmmakers and movie theater owners to connect for potential distribution deals without the involvement of a major studio.

The database, called Attend, was developed alongside movie theater technology company Vista Group and will be launched as a pilot program in the United States and Australia in early 2025. The database will allow filmmakers to upload information and materials, including trailers, about their films onto the database for theater owners to view.

Exhibitors can search the database, while Attend also recommends movies to exhibitors based on the preferences of their individual theaters and moviegoers. The platform also can assist exhibitors and filmmakers in the logistics of the self-distribution process.

The program has drawn the support of dozens of directors and producers, including Steven Soderbergh, Damien Chazelle, Patty Jenkins, and the producing duo of Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, who co-founded the company Plan B with Brad Pitt.

“The Attend digital marketplace is designed to grow the annual theatrical release slate by featuring mid-range movies that have disappeared from cinemas, international movies seeking domestic releases, and movies that typically receive limited theatrical release but could gain broader audiences through data-driven theatre selection, scheduling and marketing,” the Fithian Group said in a Wednesday statement.

This new platform comes as more theater owners are considering direct deals with filmmakers in the wake of last year’s landmark deal between AMC and Taylor Swift on the pop star’s concert film “The Eras Tour,” which made $250 million worldwide without the marketing or distribution aid of a major Hollywood studio.

While few films, if any, will ever reach those levels, the success of the movie has raised interest among exhibitors who have spent the past few years weathering long droughts in theatrical output from Hollywood studios due to production logjams caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s strikes.

“Between 2017-19 and 2022-23, the number of movies released fell by 26%. In these comparable time periods, the number of non-studio movies grossing $400K+ fell by 29%. This reduction contributed to a 38% decline in revenue and 47% admissions in this segment,” the Fithian Group noted.

While that output is expected to significantly increase in 2025, self-distribution is now being seen as a more viable option for directors struggling to find acquisition interest as Hollywood tightens its spending or to stand out on the increasingly competitive festival circuit.

As TheWrap reported earlier this year, several films such as the indie cult hit “Hundreds of Beavers,” have pursued the self-distribution route, with more exhibitors considering such films for weekday evening screenings in lieu of holdover titles from major studios that were released several weeks prior. Some filmmakers, such as the “Beavers” team, have collaborated with exhibitors on getting the word out with targeted digital marketing ads, post-screening Q&As, and providing theaters with marketing material that it can send directly to their customers through mailing lists, social media and loyalty programs.

“Attend expands possibilities for filmmakers and non-studio movies to reach audiences and to expand the reach and efficiency of existing distributors. Over many years of grappling with the challenges and opportunities facing the theatrical market worldwide, as industry leaders we have sought solutions that grow the business for all stakeholders.” said Brenneman. “With their leading technology, Vista Group’s support will help create new opportunities for filmmakers, exhibitors and audiences that might not otherwise exist.”