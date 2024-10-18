With Toho’s Purchase of GKids, the Domestic Anime Distribution War Heats Up | Analysis

Since the success of “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train,” which grossed nearly $50 million domestically in 2021, it’s been clear that anime will continue to be a major player at the specialty box office for years to come. Now, with Toho International’s acquisition of one of the medium’s top American distributors, Gkids, competition for the eyes and dollars of anime fans is about to step up.

It’s a natural fit for the two companies to be joining forces. Last December, Toho and GKids made box office history by pushing two Japanese-produced films into the top 3 at the U.S. box office on the same weekend.