Audra McDonald Doesn’t Know Why Patti LuPone Was So Salty in That Viral New Yorker Interview: ‘I Haven’t Seen Her in 11 Years’ | Video

Audra McDonald broke her silence Thursday on fellow Broadway vet Patti LuPone’s viral New Yorker interview, in which the “Agatha All Along” star said that she and McDonald are not friends and appeared salty about her current Tony-nominated staging of “Gypsy.”

“If there’s a rift between us, I don’t know what it is,” McDonald told “CBS Sunday Morning” host Gayle King in a preview clip shared by the network online. “That’s something you’d have to ask Patti about. You know, I haven’t seen her in about 11 years just because we’ve been busy just with life. So I don’t know what rift she’s talking about, but you’d have to ask her.”

Watch the clip below:

In an interview published by The New Yorker on Monday, LuPone was her typical, brazenly candid self on topics of all kinds. But it’s the end of the profile that ruffled many theater fans’ feathers when she was questioned about previous interactions with “Hell’s Kitchen” Tony winner Kecia Lewis that many considered racially charged. (“Don’t call yourself a vet, bitch,” LuPone barbed, admonishing the number of Broadway productions Lewis has been in compared to her.)

McDonald came into the conversation because she had previously shown support for Lewis on social media during her online spat with LuPone.

“I thought, You should know better,” LuPone said of McDonald. “That’s typical of Audra. She’s not a friend.”

Asked of the six-time Tony-winning actress’ portrayal of Mama Rose in “Gypsy” — a role that earned LuPone her second Tony win in 2008 — LuPone fell silent, shady.

“She stared at me, in silence, for 15 seconds,” the New Yorker’s Michael Schulman wrote. “Then she turned to the window and sighed, ‘What a beautiful day.’”

“Gypsy” starring McDonald is currently playing at the Majestic Theatre in New York City. She earned a record-making 11th Tony Award nomination for her performance.