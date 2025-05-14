Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White to Star in Crime Film ‘Enemies’ at A24

Academy-award nominated Austin Butler and Emmy-winning Jeremy Allen White are set to star in Henry Dunham’s new crime saga “Enemies” at A24, the company announced on Wednesday.

The upcoming film is written and directed by Dunham and will be his sophomore effort following his directorial debut “The Standoff at Sparrow Creek,” which was released in 2018.

The official logline for the film is as follows: A relentless detective and an infamous contract killer collide in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

The film kicks off production in Chicago this Summer.

Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen of Square Peg will produce alongside A24. Alejandro De Leon will also produce. Josh Bachove will executive produce.

Ahead of the film’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival this week, A24 and Apple will also be unveiling “Highest 2 Lowest.” The new Spike Lee joint stars Denzel Washington as a music mogul with a reputation for having the “best ears in the business” who is targeted with a ransom plot.

Butler is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, The Lede Company and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Allen White is represented by WME, Entertainment 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Dunham is represented by Anonymous Content and attorney Stephen Clark of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora & Clark.