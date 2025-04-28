Brad Pitt, Edward Berger Team for A24 Film ‘The Riders’

A24 is ready for “The Riders.”

The company is set to finance and distribute “The Riders,” directed by Edward Berger and starring Brad Pitt. It is based on the 1996 Tim Winton novel of the same name, which has been adapted by David Kajganich. Scott Free’s Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss will produce the film alongside Kajganich and Berger’s Nine Hours, and Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner for Plan B Entertainment.

Production is expected to begin in 2026 and will shoot in multiple location across Europe.

While A24 did not provide a logline for the movie, the official book synopsis reads: “After traveling through Europe for two years, Scully and his wife Jennifer wind up in Ireland, and on a mystical whim of Jennifer’s, buy an old farmhouse which stands in the shadow of a castle. While Scully spends weeks alone renovating the old house, Jennifer returns to Australia to liquidate their assets. When Scully arrives at Shannon Airport to pick up Jennifer and their seven-year-old daughter, Billie, it is Billie who emerges — alone. There is no note, no explanation, not so much as a word from Jennifer, and the shock has left Billie speechless. In that instant, Scully’s life falls to pieces.”

A24 will handle the worldwide theatrical release of the film.