Austin Majors, who starred in “NYPD Blue” as a child, has died, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Monday. He was 27.

Majors, who also goes by Austin Majors-Setmajer, died Feb. 11, officials said. According to TMZ, he was spending the night in a Los Angeles homeless housing facility.

A source told TMZ that no foul play is suspected, but Majors could have ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl. An autopsy set to be completed Monday will reveal the final toxicology results in the next few months.

“[Austin] was a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career,” his family said in a statement to TMZ. “He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.”

The statement continued with memories from younger sister Kali, who said “her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With a Cause,’ and backpacking together.”

“Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever,” the family added.

Kali Raglin also posted her own statement to Instagram: “My big brother, Austin, is gone. He died last night,” she wrote. “It’s so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live. I’ve told some of you already but if you’re interested in his services please reach out.”

In 1999, Majors landed his first TV big role as a toddler on “NYPD Blue” as Theo Sipozicz, son of Detective Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz). He later appeared in series like “How I Met Your Mother,” “Desperate Housewives,” “American Dad!,” “Threshold,” “NCIS,” and “According to Jim.”

He also had film credits like “An Accidental Christmas,” “Christmas in Tinseltown,” “Treasure Planet,” “The Price of Air” and “The Legend of John Henry.” His final credit was in 2021’s “Girls Night.”

The actor attended the University of Southern California following his childhood acting, majoring in film and television production with a minor in music industry. His LinkedIn profile details his industry experience after acting, and he also made music under the stage name “Pope.”