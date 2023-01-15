‘Avatar 2’ Reaches $1.9 Billion Box Office Total on MLK Weekend

Martin Luther King Jr. weekend is a busy one for the box office, filled with new releases and strong holdovers. But Disney/20th Century’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” is still No. 1 with $31 million in its fifth weekend and is expected to extend that total to $39 million over four days to bring its domestic cume to $570 million.



Through Sunday, the film will have a total of $1.89 billion with a 3-day global weekend total of $119 million. With Monday’s domestic grosses, “Avatar 2” will pass the $1.9 billion mark, putting it on the threshold of passing the $1.91 billion of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and becoming the highest grossing film of the pandemic era.



Behind it, Universal’s “M3GAN” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” are both showing strong numbers. “M3GAN,” an Atomic Monster/Blumhouse co-production, has only dropped 41% from its $30.4 million opening weekend for a $17.9 million 3-day/$21.2 million 4-day second weekend. That will give the $12 million horror film a total of $59 million after two weekends as it continues to ride strong word-of-mouth.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is catching new momentum from its strong word-of-mouth, with a $13.4 million 3-day total that is just a 1% drop from last weekend. The 4-day total of $17.3 million is up 18% from last week, buoyed by families heading out to the movies with kids out of school on Monday. On Monday, the film will pass $250 million worldwide with $110 million domestic, and in doing so pass the box office run of last year’s DreamWorks Animation title “The Bad Guys.”



In fourth is Sony/Columbia’s “A Man Called Otto,” which grossed $6.2 million in limited release and is projected for a $12.6 million 3-day/$15 million 4-day opening from 3,802 theaters.



For a movie aimed towards older audiences, that is a positive result considering how most such films have struggled in theaters. Sony had projected an $8 million 4-day wide opening for this dramedy starring Tom Hanks, but now has strong word-of-mouth among the 45+ crowd with a 5/5 on Comscore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak and a 97% audience Rotten Tomatoes score.



More to come…