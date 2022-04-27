After a literal decade of waiting, fans will get their first look at the “Avatar 2” trailer next week.

Disney announced at CinemaCon that the trailer will debut exclusively in theaters, playing in front of showings of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” which opens on May 6. The trailer will then be released online the following week.

The first footage from the “Avatar” sequel – which is officially titled “Avatar: The Way of Water” – premiered in 3D at CinemaCon, and TheWrap was wowed by the underwater cinematography and advances in technology made since the first “Avatar” broke box office records in 2009. Just in case you need a refresher before the sequel, “Avatar” is being re-released in theaters Sept. 23.

Set 10 years after the events of the first film, “The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet.

“The Way of Water” is the first of four planned “Avatar” sequels, with the first two largely completed and some scenes for “Avatar 4” and “Avatar 5” already in the can.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is slated for release on Dec. 16, 2022, followed by further sequels on Dec. 20, 2024, Dec. 18, 2026 and Dec. 22, 2028.